× Cold Thunder Shooting Leads to Loss to Denver

The Oklahoma City Thunder shot just 36 percent from the field and fell behind by as many as 25 points before losing to the Denver Nuggets 105-98 on Saturday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Denver took the lead in the first quarter and never gave it up, building a 21-point halftime lead and extending it to 25 in the third quarter.

The Thunder rallied in the fourth quarter to make it a five-point game, but that’s as close as OKC got and the Nuggets handed the Thunder just their third loss in the last 15 games.

Paul George led the Thunder with 24 points and hit three 3-pointers, but OKC was just 9-for-39 from beyond the arc for the game.

Russell Westbrook had 16 points, but was just 6-for-23 from the field and 1-for-12 from three-point range.

Three other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Dennis Schroder scoring 18, Jerami Grant 13 and Steven Adams 12.

Jamal Murray led Denver with 22 points.

OKC falls to 12-7 on the season.

The Thunder get a few days off before hosting Cleveland in the third game of their four-game homestand Wednesday night at 7:00 pm.