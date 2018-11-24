× Cowboys Trail TCU At Halftime

Oklahoma State’s football team trails TCU 7-3 at halftime at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday night.

TCU got the ball to start the game and the Cowboys got a turnover, as Trey Carter forced a fumble by Horned Frogs quarterback Grayson Muehlstein and Enoch Smith recovered at the TCU 19-yard line.

OSU had a touchdown pass nullified by an offensive pass interference penalty and had to settle for a 39-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola and a 3-0 lead with 12:30 to play in the first quarter.

After an exchange of punts, TCU drove into Cowboy territory, but Cole Bunce missed a 40-yard field goal attempt wide right and it remained 3-0 OSU.

Both teams had major struggles on offense for most of the second quarter.

OSU had to punt four straight times, gaining just one first down in those possessions.

TCU punted three straight possessions, before putting together a 67-yard drive in 9 plays, with Muehlstein passing over the middle to Jalen Raegor for the 6-yard touchdown to give the Horned Frogs a 7-3 lead with 1:09 to play in the second quarter.

OSU has just 56 total yards and 41 yards in penalties at halftime.

The Cowboys have three penalties and three first downs.

TCU has 176 total yards and has a big lead in time of possession, 19:05 to 9:55.

TCU is 5-6 and trying to become bowl eligible.

OSU needs a win to clinch a 13th straight winning season.