OKLAHOMA CITY- Oklahoma City Police say they are searching for a metro woman who has diminished mental capacity.

Chanda Britt, 38, was last seen by her family near Southeast 59th St and Sunnylane in Oklahoma City around 8 a.m. Friday.

Police say Britt walked away from her home and did not take her medication.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police immediately.