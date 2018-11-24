Oklahoma crews battle grass fires across the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Heavy rain earlier in the year lead to a lot of growth in Oklahoma, but now that the first frost has already arrived, a lot of this grass and vegetation is dead. Fuel for the fire.

"Many times they`re moving so fast that our vehicles and brush pumpers can't even keep up with them," OKCFD District Chief Brad Smith told News 4.

He says we are getting into prime fire season.

The heavy moisture gave way to lush vegetation, which just endured the first frost. That forced the grass and foliage into dormancy.

The dried out landscape is fuel. Mix that with Oklahoma's notorious breeze and you have a problem.

"Low humidity. I think today we are around 30 percent humidity, with the high winds out of the southeast today it's a bad combination," Smith said.

Several crews battled the fire east of the city Saturday afternoon; their job made harder by the relentless wind.

Firefighters will tell you, a big source of the flames is people.

"Any source of ignition, a small spark can start a big grass fire," said Smith.

Fire crews farming equipment, and chains from trailers dragging on the ground are big fire hazards, but so are bad habits and carelessness.

"Cigarette butts, burn piles, anything like that."