Oklahomans kick of the Christmas season at the Deluxe Winter Market

OKLAHOMA CITY – Holiday shoppers shuffled through aisles of merchants at the Deluxe Winter market downtown in Leadership Square. Unique makers and artisans showed up and sold their work from all over the region.

This family-friendly event featured something for everyone; even children with The Elf market, where children under 14 shopped independently or with the help of a volunteer for artist made gifts.

Joleen Chaney from Oklahoma’s News 4 visited Deluxe Winter Market where she met children and shoppers. She spent time reading a story to children in the OKC Read book corner. The Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools is one of the beneficiaries of the Deluxe Winter Market.

The nice weather certainly contributed to a steady crowd of shoppers.