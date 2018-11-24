× Overnight house fire destroys home under renovation in NE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY- An overnight house fire destroyed a northeast Oklahoma City home that was under renovation.

Officials were called to Northeast 17th St. around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

When fire crews arrived, smoke was coming from the attic.

Firefighters say it appears the fire started on the first floor, and the flames spread to the attic of the two-story home.

No one was inside of the home when the fire broke out.

Officials estimate the total damage to be around $50,000.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.