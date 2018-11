Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's football team got a pair of defensive touchdowns and another big game from Kyler Murray to edge West Virginia 59-56 on Friday night.

The victory clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game against Texas on December 1 in Arlington.

It was OU's 20th straight win in a true road game.

Nate Feken reports from Morgantown, West Virginia.