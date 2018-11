Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's players and coaches all admitted they were flat and not really ready to play in their regular season finale at TCU on Saturday night, a 31-24 loss to the Horned Frogs that dropped OSU to 6-6.

The Cowboys made mistakes in every phase of the game and gained just 61 total yards in the first half, falling behind 24-3 before rallying to make it close.

Dylan Buckingham reports from Fort Worth.