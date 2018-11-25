× Cowboys Hot Shooting Upsets LSU

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team shot 59 percent from the field, and started both halves strong on their way to a 90-77 win over 19th-ranked LSU in the third place game of the Advocare Invitational in the Orlando, Florida, area on Sunday.

OSU started each half with a 15-2 run, and went on a 22-2 run spanning the two halves, building the lead to 23 at one point before winning by 13.

Cameron McGriff had a career high 28 points to lead the Cowboys, hitting 10 of 15 from the field and making two 3-pointers.

Two other Cowboys scored in double figures with Lindy Waters scoring 16 and making three 3-pointers and Michael Weathers adding 12 off the bench.

Isaac Likekele had 9 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

OSU was an efficient 8-for-16 from three-point range.

The Cowboys improved to 4-2 on the season.

Their next game is at Minnesota on Friday night at 9:00 pm.