Fire crews investigating after high rise apartment fire in downtown OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY- Firefighters are investigating after extinguishing a fire at a high rise apartment building in downtown Oklahoma City.

Crews were called to The Regency Tower Apartments near North Hudson Avenue and Northwest 5th St. around 8:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials say when they arrived, there was a fire in the building’s trash chute which runs from the top of the building to the basement.

They say it appears the fire started in the basement, sending smoke up through the chute to the top of the building.

Residents were evacuated, but are now able to re-enter the building.

No injuries have been reported at this time.