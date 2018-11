× Police searching for suspect after a shooting in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY- Police are looking for one man after a shooting in Southwest Oklahoma City.

Officials say it happened at the 7-Eleven on Southwest 74th and South Walker Avenue.

Police say the suspect shot two people during a carjacking and took off in the SUV.

Police tell us the two victims are between serious and critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR for updates.