Oklahoma's football team gets a second shot at Texas when the two teams meet in the Big 12 Championship Game next Saturday in Arlington.

OU's 59-56 win at West Virginia on Friday clinched a spot in the title game for the Sooners, who will be trying to avenge a 48-45 loss to Texas in Dallas on October 6.

The Sooners said they didn't care who they were playing for the title, they just want a shot at a fourth straight Big 12 championship, something no team has ever done.