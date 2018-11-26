× Arrest made in connection to fatal SW Oklahoma City shooting, carjacking

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.

On Sunday evening, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a 7-Eleven store on 7424 S. Walker Avenue for a reported shooting.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found two people, a man and woman, with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital. The woman, 34, is in critical condition. The man later died from his injuries.

According to police, the suspect, Eric Hardesty, 52, walked up to a car and shot the man. Hardesty then went inside the convenience store where he fired a shot at the store clerk but missed. He then walked back outside where he shot the 34-year-old woman and fled in her car.

Hardesty was arrested a short time later on several charges including shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Charges may be amended following the man’s death.

Police say there is no known relationship between Hardesty and the victims.

If you have any information, call the Homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.