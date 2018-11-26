Body cam video gives a look at moments after 12 children were hurt in dog attack at OKC elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - One week after a dog attacked children on an elementary school playground and made its way inside the school, three children were still out of the classroom.

This comes as newly-released body camera footage shows the chaotic moments that followed the scary ordeal.

On November 19, police responded to Millard Fillmore Elementary School just before 1 p.m. after teachers and staff frantically made multiple 911 calls about a dog that had attacked about a dozen children on the school's playground.

There were 28 third and fourth grade students on the playground, along with three teachers.

One teacher, identified as Lee Hughes, was able to restrain the dog until police got there.

In the video, you can see him holding the dog as teachers urge students to get inside classrooms or outside of the building.

The dog, estimated to be about a year old, had no tag and was not micro-chipped, according to Jon Gary with Animal Welfare, but they don't believe it was a stray and it's unclear who it belongs to.

State law requires they hold the dog for a minimum of three business days. Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, that would mean the dog would have been euthanized Saturday, then sent for rabies testing. Animal Welfare also had the option to forgo the testing and quarantine and observe him for ten days.

News 4 called Animal Welfare Monday to check on the status of the dog. They say the dog is still alive and will hold him through November 29 - the end of the quarantine period. What happens to the dog after that time depends on the result of their investigation, officials say, which is still ongoing.

If the owner is identified, Animal Welfare could pursue dangerous dog charges.

District officials say all repairs have been made to the playground fencing and gates.