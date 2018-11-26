Body cam video released in dog attack at Oklahoma City elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Body cam video released by Oklahoma City police shows the aftermath of a dog attack that left several children injured at an elementary school last week.

On November 19, police responded to Millard Fillmore Elementary School just before 1 p.m. after teachers and staff frantically made multiple 911 calls about a dog that had attacked about a dozen children on the school's playground.

There were 28 third and fourth grade students on the playground, along with three teachers.

"We have transported 12 at this point, five of those by ambulance, by EMSA. Seven went by private vehicle with their parents," Captain David Macy with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said that day. "The dog did get inside the school. One of those teachers was able to tackle the dog and keep it from going after any of the other students."

The teacher, identified as Lee Hughes, is a special education instructor. At a press conference, Hughes said he did not feel like a "hero" despite being praised as one.

Body cam video released Monday shows teachers and staff yelling at everyone to get out of the school. Hughes is seen holding the dog, described by officials as a brown and white pit bull mix, on the ground in a hallway.

"I had it pinned, and my arms locked around his head so he couldn't move," Hughes said. "Everybody did what they're supposed to do."

Officers then wrapped a make-shift leash around the dog's neck and took it to their patrol car.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Public School District announced the day after the attack that all students who were treated for injuries had been released from the hospital, and none suffered critical injuries.

The dog, estimated to be about a year old, had no tag and was not microchipped, according to Jon Gary with Animal Welfare, but they don't believe it was a stray and it's unclear who it belongs to.

State law requires they hold the dog for a minimum of three business days. Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, that would mean the dog would have been euthanized Saturday, then sent for rabies testing. Animal Welfare also had the option to forgo the testing and quarantine and observe him for ten days.

News 4 called Animal Welfare Monday to check on the status of the dog. They say the dog is still alive and will hold him through November 29 - the end of the quarantine period. What happens to the dog after that time depends on the result of their investigation, officials say, which is still ongoing.

If the owner is identified, Animal Welfare could pursue dangerous dog charges.

District officials are now assessing security at the school. Crews have already repaired the fencing at Fillmore Elementary School, and added locks to the gates.

Authorities say security teams were also going to conduct a full assessment of fences and gates at all other district properties.