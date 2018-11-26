× Busy Edmond intersection to be four-way stop after car crash damages traffic signal box

EDMOND, Ala. – Traffic at the intersection of South 15th Street and Kelly Avenue will be more stop-and-go than usual Tuesday.

Starting at about 9 a.m. workers will shut off the traffic signals and four-way stop signs will be in place for the duration of the day as they work to replace the traffic signal controller cabinet.

Monday afternoon two cars collided at the intersection; that crash ended on the curb of the northwest corner, right where the control box stands. City of Edmond spokesperson Casey Moore says the damage requires the its removal and replacement.

Busy intersection of 15th & Kelly in #Edmond will be a 4-way-stop tomorrow as workers replace busted traffic signal controller. 2-car collision damaged the box; a temp fix has signals working through tonight @kfor @EdmondPD pic.twitter.com/Or8YHAzLLc — Shevaun Bryan (@finessebryan) November 26, 2018

Monday evening commuters noticed no difference because crews made a temporary fix to get the traffic signal operational to last through the evening rush hour and the typical morning commute congestion anticipated Tuesday morning.

Moore says it’s unclear how long the repairs will take, but they anticipate having it fully repaired by the evening rush hour Tuesday.

No one was injured in the crash.