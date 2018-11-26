Cooking with Kyle: Orange cranberry bread or muffins

Posted 4:30 pm, November 26, 2018, by , Updated at 05:03PM, November 26, 2018

This is a holiday favorite; perfect for gifts or for serving. It may be frozen. This recipe yields one loaf of bread or 12 standard sized muffins. Recipe may be doubled or tripled.

Ingredients 

  • 2 C flour
  • 3/4 C sugar
  • 1.5 t baking powder
  • 1/2 t baking soda
  • 3/4 t salt
  • 1/4 C butter, room temperature
  • 3 T orange zest
  • 3/4 C orange juice from concentrate, made double strength
  • 1 egg
  • 1 C chopped, fresh cranberries
  • 1/2-3/4 C chopped nuts (optional)

Glaze:

  • 2 T orange juice
  • 1/2 t orange or vanilla extract
  • 1 C confectioner’s sugar
  • 1 T orange zest
  • 1 T cream or additional orange juice to adjust consistency

Directions 

  1. Grease/spray bottom only of a 8×4 or 9×5 loaf pan, or grease 12 muffin tins.
  2. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda Add butter and mix using knife or fingers until mixture resembles a crumbly meal.
  3. Add orange zest, 3/4 c orange juice, and egg. Stir with spatula until just moistened. Add cranberries and optional nuts.
  4. Using spatula for bread or a serving spoon for muffins, spread/drop into pan/muffin tins and bake until a knife comes clean from the center.
  5. For a 8″ loaf, about 75 min; for a 9″ loaf, roughly 55-65 min. For muffins, roughly 20 minutes.
  6. Loosen sides from pan, remove and cool completely.
  7. For glaze, whisk together ingredients, reserving last T cream or OJ to use as needed.
  8. Spread/pour over baked, cooked bread or muffins.