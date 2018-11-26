Cooking with Kyle: Orange cranberry bread or muffins

This is a holiday favorite; perfect for gifts or for serving. It may be frozen. This recipe yields one loaf of bread or 12 standard sized muffins. Recipe may be doubled or tripled.
Ingredients
- 2 C flour
- 3/4 C sugar
- 1.5 t baking powder
- 1/2 t baking soda
- 3/4 t salt
- 1/4 C butter, room temperature
- 3 T orange zest
- 3/4 C orange juice from concentrate, made double strength
- 1 egg
- 1 C chopped, fresh cranberries
- 1/2-3/4 C chopped nuts (optional)
Glaze:
- 2 T orange juice
- 1/2 t orange or vanilla extract
- 1 C confectioner’s sugar
- 1 T orange zest
- 1 T cream or additional orange juice to adjust consistency
Directions
- Grease/spray bottom only of a 8×4 or 9×5 loaf pan, or grease 12 muffin tins.
- Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda Add butter and mix using knife or fingers until mixture resembles a crumbly meal.
- Add orange zest, 3/4 c orange juice, and egg. Stir with spatula until just moistened. Add cranberries and optional nuts.
- Using spatula for bread or a serving spoon for muffins, spread/drop into pan/muffin tins and bake until a knife comes clean from the center.
- For a 8″ loaf, about 75 min; for a 9″ loaf, roughly 55-65 min. For muffins, roughly 20 minutes.
- Loosen sides from pan, remove and cool completely.
- For glaze, whisk together ingredients, reserving last T cream or OJ to use as needed.
- Spread/pour over baked, cooked bread or muffins.