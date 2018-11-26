Cooking with Kyle: Orange cranberry bread or muffins

This is a holiday favorite; perfect for gifts or for serving. It may be frozen. This recipe yields one loaf of bread or 12 standard sized muffins. Recipe may be doubled or tripled.

Ingredients

2 C flour

3/4 C sugar

1.5 t baking powder

1/2 t baking soda

3/4 t salt

1/4 C butter, room temperature

3 T orange zest

3/4 C orange juice from concentrate, made double strength

1 egg

1 C chopped, fresh cranberries

1/2-3/4 C chopped nuts (optional)

Glaze:

2 T orange juice

1/2 t orange or vanilla extract

1 C confectioner’s sugar

1 T orange zest

1 T cream or additional orange juice to adjust consistency

Directions