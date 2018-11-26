× Enid Police searching for man who attempted to abduct child

ENID, Okla. — Enid Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct an 8-year old boy walking home from school today near the 2800 block of W. Maine.

Enid Police say the suspect offered the boy candy to get inside truck, when the boy refused, the man drove off.

The suspect is described as a male with tan skin between the ages of 40 and 45, driving a maroon single cab truck.

Police believe this is similar to a report made just a few days before.

On November 22nd, a man described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’7″, weighing 200 pounds in his late 30’s or early 40’s made contact with a 14-year old girl at a Dollar General store located at 129 S. Oakwood.

This suspect was driving a similar truck described as a maroon 1990’s Chevrolet pickup.

The teen was checking out when the man approached her and questioned her about her name, age, and address. He also made comments about buying condoms.

Both incidents are under investigation by the Enid Police department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 580-242-7000, the Garfield County Crime Stoppers at 580-233-6233, or text any tips to CRIMES (274-637) using the keyword ENID. Information can also be sent to the Enid Police Department’s Facebook page. Your tips may remain anonymous.