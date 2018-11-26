Fiance seeks murder charge for woman’s death after botched plastic surgery in Mexico

DALLAS, Texas – The fiancé of a Dallas real estate agent who died after a botched plastic surgery in Mexico is seeking a “murder” charge for the doctors.

Laura Avila was a healthy woman focused on her career and busy with wedding planning in October. Now, her family shares her story in hopes to prevent another tragic death.

Avila died almost a month after heading to Mexico for plastic surgery.

“She definitely brought the light to my darkness,” said Enrique Cruz, Avila’s fiancé.

He was by her side when she died in El Paso Saturday morning after being moved to a facility for comfort care.

“I’m kind of numb right now with everything that is going on and trying to be strong for the family,” said Cruz.

The injection of the anesthesia at the Rino Center in Juarez was wrongfully placed, causing a heart attack that resulted in brain swelling.

Cruz said the nose job and breast implant replacement Avila scheduled never happened.

“We’ve already hired some attorneys– that’s what helped close the place down already,” said Cruz. “We’re after the doctors for negligence and now murder.”

Cruz is planning a celebration for his fiancée’s life in Tulum, Mexico, where their wedding was supposed to take place.

“That’s where I want to spread her ashes in the ocean of Tulum where we first fell in love,” Cruz said. “She loved to sing, she loved to dance.”

No formal charges have been filed.