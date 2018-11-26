Filings say suspect demanded keys prior to shooting two at south side convenience store, killing man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities said a motive for what caused a man to shoot two people, killing one, at a south side convenience store Sunday night is still unknown, however court documents say the suspect demanded keys before opening fire.

Eric Deon Hardesty, 52, was arrested after a short pursuit in one of the shooting victim's vehicles. He's being held without bond in the Oklahoma County jail on a number of recommended charges, including first degree murder.

"We don't know what the motive is right now, for the shooting, " said MSgt. Gary Knight during a press conference Monday morning. "Because the first (victim), (Hardesty) simply walked up and shot him, ultimately killed him."

Jessie Marion Myers, 43, was shot while inside his vehicle in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store, 7424 S. Walker, at around 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening, police said Monday. According to court records, witnesses told police Hardesty walked up to Myers and shot him after demanding "keys." Myers, a paramedic who was known as a regular at the store, died at an area hospital several hours later.

Court documents filed Monday said Hardesty then walked inside the convenience store, yelling "where are the keys?" before shooting at and missing a store clerk, and then went back outside just as Chiquita Jones pulled up in the parking lot, shooting her through the car window.

"He ended up shooting her and pulling her out of the vehicle, and driving off in her vehicle," Knight said.

Jones, 34, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Hardesty, who has a history of traffic violations, forgery and child abuse convictions, was arrested by police after a short pursuit in the 4900 block of S. Olie Avenue, roughly three miles away from the store. Knight said he was brought to police headquarters and briefly spoke with homicide detectives before being booked into jail on complaints of first degree murder, shooting with intent, robbery, and firearms charges.