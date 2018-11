OKLAHOMA CITY – ‘Tis the season of giving, and there are plenty of opportunities for Oklahomans to donate to organizations in their community.

While you might not think of a museum on Giving Tuesday, the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum says that money donated will support scholarships for students to participate in the Run to Remember.

This year, through the support of a generous donor, every dollar donated this Giving Tuesday will be matched up to $2,500.