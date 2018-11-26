× Homicide investigation underway after man shot during carjacking dies

OKLAHOMA CITY – A homicide investigation is underway after a man shot near a convenience store in southwest Oklahoma City died.

On Sunday evening, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a 7-Eleven store on 7424 S. Walker Avenue for a reported shooting.

Police say two people, a male and female, were shot in connection to a carjacking.

According to Lt. Freddy Herrera with the Oklahoma City Police Department, a car was located on the 4900 block of S. Olie Avenue which is roughly three miles away from the scene of the shooting.

The car was later determined to belong to one of the victims.

Police say the person driving the car was detained and interviewed. He was booked into jail for robbery, but charges will be amended following the man’s death. Police tell News 4 there were firearms found inside the victim’s car when the car was stopped.

The woman is in critical condition. The incident remains under investigation.