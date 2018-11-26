Keep It Local cards to help support pair of local school districts

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma residents can get discounts at hundreds of local businesses while supporting a pair of local school districts.

The 2019 Keep It Local cards are now available for purchase online and at participating locations for only $15. For every card sold, $1 will be donated to benefit The Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools and The Foundation for Tulsa Schools.

“Partners like Keep It Local help create strong community support for public schools,” said Mary Mélon, president and CEO of The Foundation. “This is a creative vehicle for fundraising, and the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools is honored to be chosen as a recipient.”

“Public schools are the heart of our cities and towns,” said Bryce Bandy, co-founder of Keep It Local. “Without strong schools, it’s almost impossible to have a thriving business community. Giving back to education elevates everyone who lives here.”

Organizers say the cards provide discounts at more than 300 local businesses.