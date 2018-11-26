List: Everything coming to, leaving Netflix in December

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many families will be spending time together this Christmas, some people will have a few extra days to themselves.
Netflix is adding some popular movies to its lineup for December, just in case you’re stuck in front of a television for hours on end.
Movies
5 Star Christmas (12/7)
8 Mile (12/1)
Astro Boy (12/1)
Baby Mama (12/16)
Bad Seeds (12/21)
Battle (12/1)
Bird Box (12/21)
Bride of Chucky (12/1)
Christine (12/1)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (12/1)
Crossroads: One Two Jaga (12/1)
District 9 (12/4)
Dumplin’ (12/7)
Friday (12/1)
Friday After Next (12/1)
Hellboy (12/1)
Kill the Messenger (12/16)
La noche de 12 años (12/28)
Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War (12/25)
Meet Joe Black (12/1)
Michael Jackson’s This Is It (12/10)
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (12/7)
My Bloody Valentine (12/1)
Next Friday (12/1)
One Day (12/16)
Reindeer Games (12/1)
ROMA (12/14)
Seven Pounds (12/1)
Shaun of the Dead (12/1)
Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski (12/21)
Terminator Salvation (12/1)
The Autopsy of Jane Doe (12/30)
The Big Lebowski (12/1)
The Last Dragon (12/1)
The Lobster (12/2)
The Man Who Knew Too Little (12/1)
The Theory of Everything (12/16)
When Angels Sleep (12/28)
TV
3Below: Tales of Arcadia (12/21)
7 Days Out (12/21)
Alexa & Katie: Season 2 (12/26)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11 (12/25)
Back Street Girls: Gokudols (12/12)
Back With the Ex (12/21)
Bad Blood (12/7)
Baki (12/18)
Blue Planet II: Season 1 (12/3)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale (12/14)
Cuckoo: Season 4 (12/14)
Dance & Sing with True: Songs (12/14)
Derry Girls (12/21)
Diablero (12/21)
Dogs of Berlin (12/7)
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (12/18)
Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas (12/7)
Fuller House: Season 4 (12/14)
Greenleaf: Season 3 (12/21)
Happy!: Season 1 (12/6)
Hero Mask (12/3)
Hi Score Girl (12/24)
Inside the Real Narcos (12/14)
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3 (12/14)
Instant Hotel (12/28)
LAST HOPE: Part 2 (12/21)
Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1 (12/1)
Memories of the Alhambra (12/1)
Nailed It! Holiday! (12/7)
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas (12/7)
Out of Many, One (12/12)
Perfume (12/21)
Pine Gap (12/7)
Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle (12/14)
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? (12/7)
Selection Day (12/28)
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3 (12/9)
Sirius the Jaeger (12/21)
Springsteen on Broadway (12/16)
Sunderland Til I Die (12/14)
Super Monsters and the Wish Star (12/7)
Tales by Light: Season 3 (12/21)
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5 (12/18)
The American Meme (12/7)
The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man (12/31)
The Casketeers (12/21)
The Fix (12/14)
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses (12/1)
The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) (12/7)
The Innocent Man (12/14)
The Magicians: Season 3 (12/24)
The Protector (12/14)
The Ranch: Part 6 (12/7)
The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2 (12/3)
Tidelands (12/14)
Travelers: Season 3 (12/14)
Vir Das: Losing It (12/11)
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8 (12/14)
Wanted: Season 3 (12/13)
Watership Down: Limited Series (date not yet listed)
Wolf (BÖRÜ) (12/21)
YOU (12/26)
Yummy Mummies (12/28)
Expiring
Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch (12/4)
Air Bud: Spikes Back (12/4)
Air Bud: World Pup (12/4)
Air Buddies (12/4)
Battle Royale (12/10)
Battle Royale 2 (12/10)
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2 (12/17)
Cabin Fever (12/1)
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (12/1)
Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales (12/4)
Disney’s Moana (12/20)
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (12/25)
Food, Inc. (12/20)
Groundhog Day (12/1)
Happily N’Ever After (12/1)
Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White (12/1)
Hellbound: Hellraiser II (12/1)
Hellraiser (12/1)
I Give It a Year (12/20)
Ip Man: The Final Fight (12/19)
Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7 (12/1)
Spider-Man 3 (12/1)
Spooky Buddies (12/4)
Spotlight (12/22)
Spy Hard (12/1)
Step Up 2: The Streets (12/15)
Stephen King’s Children of the Corn (12/1)
Swept Under (12/1)
Tarzan & Jane (12/4)
Teeth (12/10)
The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars (12/4)
The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (12/4)
The Covenant (12/1)
The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos (12/4)
The Game (12/1)
The Search for Santa Paws (12/4)
Tinker Bell (12/4)
Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (12/4)
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (12/4)
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (12/16)
Trolls (12/7)
Troy (12/31)