List: Everything coming to, leaving Netflix in December

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many families will be spending time together this Christmas, some people will have a few extra days to themselves.

Netflix is adding some popular movies to its lineup for December, just in case you’re stuck in front of a television for hours on end.

Movies

5 Star Christmas (12/7)

8 Mile (12/1)

Astro Boy (12/1)

Baby Mama (12/16)

Bad Seeds (12/21)

Battle (12/1)

Bird Box (12/21)

Bride of Chucky (12/1)

Christine (12/1)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (12/1)

Crossroads: One Two Jaga (12/1)

District 9 (12/4)

Dumplin’ (12/7)

Friday (12/1)

Friday After Next (12/1)

Hellboy (12/1)

Kill the Messenger (12/16)

La noche de 12 años (12/28)

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War (12/25)

Meet Joe Black (12/1)

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (12/10)

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (12/7)

My Bloody Valentine (12/1)

Next Friday (12/1)

One Day (12/16)

Reindeer Games (12/1)

ROMA (12/14)

Seven Pounds (12/1)

Shaun of the Dead (12/1)

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski (12/21)

Terminator Salvation (12/1)

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (12/30)

The Big Lebowski (12/1)

The Last Dragon (12/1)

The Lobster (12/2)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (12/1)

The Theory of Everything (12/16)

When Angels Sleep (12/28)

TV

3Below: Tales of Arcadia (12/21)

7 Days Out (12/21)

Alexa & Katie: Season 2 (12/26)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11 (12/25)

Back Street Girls: Gokudols (12/12)

Back With the Ex (12/21)

Bad Blood (12/7)

Baki (12/18)

Blue Planet II: Season 1 (12/3)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale (12/14)

Cuckoo: Season 4 (12/14)

Dance & Sing with True: Songs (12/14)

Derry Girls (12/21)

Diablero (12/21)

Dogs of Berlin (12/7)

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (12/18)

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas (12/7)

Fuller House: Season 4 (12/14)

Greenleaf: Season 3 (12/21)

Happy!: Season 1 (12/6)

Hero Mask (12/3)

Hi Score Girl (12/24)

Inside the Real Narcos (12/14)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3 (12/14)

Instant Hotel (12/28)

LAST HOPE: Part 2 (12/21)

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1 (12/1)

Memories of the Alhambra (12/1)

Nailed It! Holiday! (12/7)

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas (12/7)

Out of Many, One (12/12)

Perfume (12/21)

Pine Gap (12/7)

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle (12/14)

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? (12/7)

Selection Day (12/28)

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3 (12/9)

Sirius the Jaeger (12/21)

Springsteen on Broadway (12/16)

Sunderland Til I Die (12/14)

Super Monsters and the Wish Star (12/7)

Tales by Light: Season 3 (12/21)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5 (12/18)

The American Meme (12/7)

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man (12/31)

The Casketeers (12/21)

The Fix (12/14)

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses (12/1)

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) (12/7)

The Innocent Man (12/14)

The Magicians: Season 3 (12/24)

The Protector (12/14)

The Ranch: Part 6 (12/7)

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2 (12/3)

Tidelands (12/14)

Travelers: Season 3 (12/14)

Vir Das: Losing It (12/11)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8 (12/14)

Wanted: Season 3 (12/13)

Watership Down: Limited Series (date not yet listed)

Wolf (BÖRÜ) (12/21)

YOU (12/26)

Yummy Mummies (12/28)

Expiring

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch (12/4)

Air Bud: Spikes Back (12/4)

Air Bud: World Pup (12/4)

Air Buddies (12/4)

Battle Royale (12/10)

Battle Royale 2 (12/10)

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2 (12/17)

Cabin Fever (12/1)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (12/1)

Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales (12/4)

Disney’s Moana (12/20)

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (12/25)

Food, Inc. (12/20)

Groundhog Day (12/1)

Happily N’Ever After (12/1)

Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White (12/1)

Hellbound: Hellraiser II (12/1)

Hellraiser (12/1)

I Give It a Year (12/20)

Ip Man: The Final Fight (12/19)

Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7 (12/1)

Spider-Man 3 (12/1)

Spooky Buddies (12/4)

Spotlight (12/22)

Spy Hard (12/1)

Step Up 2: The Streets (12/15)

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn (12/1)

Swept Under (12/1)

Tarzan & Jane (12/4)

Teeth (12/10)

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars (12/4)

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (12/4)

The Covenant (12/1)

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos (12/4)

The Game (12/1)

The Search for Santa Paws (12/4)

Tinker Bell (12/4)

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (12/4)

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (12/4)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (12/16)

Trolls (12/7)

Troy (12/31)