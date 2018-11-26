× Man arrested after chase in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after leading police on a chase in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police say the driver of a white vehicle blew through a stop sign near SW 60th and Drexel just after midnight on Monday. When police attempted to pull him over, he would not stop and continued driving.

Two of the tires on the vehicles were blown out with stop sticks, but the man continued driving.

The chase was terminated at one point due to the driver’s reckless driving.

Police eventually found the vehicle in a neighborhood and caught the suspect walking down the street.

He was arrested on traffic charges and driving without a license.