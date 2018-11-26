Man dies after being hit by vehicle in northeast Oklahoma

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. – A man died over the weekend after he was struck by a pickup in the northeastern part of the state.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 49-year-old Gerald Wyche was hit by a pickup truck Saturday just after 5:45 p.m. on State Highway 28 near Pensacola, Oklahoma.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle and his two passengers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries and were later released.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.