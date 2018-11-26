Man recovers father’s stolen SUV, stumbles upon possible crime spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINK, Okla. - An Oklahoma family was grateful to get their stolen SUV back, but soon realized it had been part of a statewide crime spree.

"My dad called Thanksgiving morning, told us his Suburban was stolen," said Michael Carson.

That phone call was the start of a wild holiday weekend for Carson and his family. Carson says thieves stole his father's Suburban from the driveway of his father's house in Pink.

"Me and my brother thought we would never find it," said Carson.

However, fate had a different plan. When Carson and his brother stopped Saturday at a Love's Travel Stop on I-40, they noticed a familiar vehicle.

"Walking out from the McDonalds, looked over and happened to see the Suburban," he said.

They confirmed the license plate number and noticed that there was someone in the car.

"Lady was still sitting in the passenger seat, so I went got in the Charger, pulled it up behind the Suburban and blocked them in," said Carson.

Michael Carson said they kept the vehicle blocked for almost an hour while waiting for Oklahoma City police to arrive.

"She kept opening the door and we were like, 'Get back in, keep your you know what in there.' Yeah, it was crazy," he said.

Police arrested Charlie Keith at the scene, and she was later booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. However, the story doesn't end there.

When the Carsons got the SUV back to their house in Pink, they found stolen purses in the trunk, multiple credit cards, driver's licenses, Social Security cards and even meth with drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

"Right there between the passenger seat and the console where she was sitting was where the baggie was," said Carson.

The Carsons called the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Department and a deputy confirmed to News 4 that they documented all the stolen property. Inside the SUV, authorities found IDs from Luther, Tuttle, Harrah, Colgate, and Tecumseh.

"It looks to me that they have been stealing all over the state of Oklahoma," said Carson.

Oklahoma City police tell News 4 that they were not made aware of any stolen property at the time of the arrest. Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Department officials say they are now working with Oklahoma City police to return the stolen items to the rightful owners.