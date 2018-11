Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With Oklahoma set to face Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game this Saturday in Arlington, OU quarterback Kyler Murray's Sooner football career appears to be winding down.

Murray signed a $4.7 million dollar contract with the Oakland Athletics after being drafted ninth in the Major League Baseball Draft last spring.

He's planning on starting his pro baseball career next spring and give up football, and Monday at the OU news conference, he said the plan hasn't changed.