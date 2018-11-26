Oklahoma doctor pleads guilty of pill sharing conspiracies

TULSA, Okla. – A Claremore physician pleaded guilty Monday to leading multiple conspiracies to write fraudulent opioid prescriptions in an effort to support his drug habit.

Dr. Jeremy David Thomas, 42, of Owasso, was convicted of drug conspiracies in five separate federal cases.

Thomas and five co-conspirators were charged with drug conspiracies and multiple counts of distribution of hydrocodone.

Authorities allege that Dr. Thomas would provide fraudulent prescriptions to 47-year-old Jeffrey Lee Koger, 36-year-old Joseph Marcus Jones, 49-year-old Toni Dawn Martin, 50-year-old Shawn Martin and 46-year-old Chad Choat.

Investigators say the co-conspirators would fill prescriptions at area pharmacies, and then deliver some or all of the hydrocodone tablets to Thomas.

“We need to be more aware today than ever before of the dangers of opioid addiction. The defendant, Dr. Thomas, risked the lives of his patients by performing an estimated 2,500 surgical procedures while under the influence of opioids. Dr. Thomas exploited the special Doctor-patient relationship to feed his addiction. He became a drug dealer hiding behind a medical license,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

In all, officials estimate the group obtained more than 13,000 doses of hydrocodone.

Thomas’ sentencing is set for February 28, 2019. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $2 million fine for each count of Drug Conspiracy and Distribution.