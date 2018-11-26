Oklahoma father of three killed after confronting car burglar

TULSA, Okla. – Family members are still in shock following the death of an Oklahoma father of three.

Around 3 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, investigators say 38-year-old Staijeck Helm woke up to his car alarm going off in his driveway.

Deputies say Helm went outside and attempted to confront a burglar trying to break into his truck. At that point, he was shot and killed.

Family members told FOX 23 that Helm was a hardworking man who loved his family.

Now, investigators are asking residents near 41st and W. 43rd St. in Berryhill to check their surveillance cameras to see if they captured the crime or the alleged suspect.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white man in his late teens or early 20s wearing dark clothing and riding a bicycle.