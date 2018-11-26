Oklahomans help family and horses after wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- Many Oklahomans stepped up and took the reins to help a family after a horrible accident.

But, as luck would have it that accident happened at the right place and near the right people.

They were not too far away from the state fairgrounds where a big horse show is happening.

The two horses, gents and valentine were in bad shape, but alive. Locals say first responders, some veterinarians and the equine family are to thank for that.

“Something didn’t quite look right," Said Bud Lyon. "We could tell they were holding some horses but didn’t have a trailer around.”

That’s because the family’s trailer was destroyed hours earlier. Troopers telling News 4 the trailer these horses were in separated from their truck and flipped on I-44.

The First Responders telling them to set up shop near a horse show at the fairgrounds. That’s where Bud Lyon spotted them and immediately called for help.

“We were checking on the horses and how they were walking and if everything was alright with the skeleton," said Lina Littmann, a Veterinarian. "For that kind of bad accident we were pretty happy that the horses were in very good condition for that accident.”

Littmann says she could tell the horses were in pain. One of them had a fractured tooth, which had to be cut out. They also gave the horses medication, but wouldn’t take a cent in return from the family.

“We were just happy to save some lives over there," says Littmann. "That’s our job."

The family says they were blown away by the generosity of these Oklahomans.

First, an O-H-P Trooper who worked the accident called Silver Moon Ranch to pick up and take care of their horses at the fairgrounds. Then, they say a man gave them a free horse trailer to take his horses back to Arizona.

Lyon also says this is a good example of the equine community always being there to help each other out, especially in a time of need.

“No one ever wants to hear about that or have that happen but if it’s going to happen, the NRHA fraternity was a great place to be because you have so many people who care about each other," said Lyon.

The family made it home safe to Arizona. They are getting the horses checked out again to make sure they don’t have any internal injuries.