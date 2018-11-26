OU and Texas Meet Again for All the Big 12 Marbles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the first time Oklahoma and Texas have met for a championship, but it happens this Saturday when the Sooners and Longhorns face off in the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas.

OU has College Football Playoff hopes, but the Sooner coach says his team needs to focus on the things they can control and not what the playoff committee will decide.

As for Texas coach Tom Herman, his team beat OU in the first meeting on October 6, winning on a field goal in the final seconds, 48-45.

Herman says his team needs to forget about that and focus on winning the Big 12 title.