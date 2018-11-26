Police investigating alleged murder-suicide of Oklahoma City couple

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a murder-suicide is likely behind the deaths of two people in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, a family member called police after finding 41-year-old Rosa Reyes and 40-year-old Luis Marquez dead inside a vehicle in the backyard of a home along S.W. 49th St.

Investigators say the victims appeared to have been shot.

On Monday, Oklahoma City police said it appears that the deaths were likely a result of a murder/suicide.

At this time, detectives don’t know what led up to the shooting but say the victim and suspect were married.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.