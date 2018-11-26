× Sooner Trio Earns Weekly Big 12 Honors

Three Oklahoma football players earned weekly honors from the Big 12 on Monday.

OU quarterback Kyler Murray was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Murray passed for 364 yards and three touchdowns, plus ran for 114 yards and a score in the Sooners’ 59-56 win at West Virginia last Saturday.

It’s his fifth Big 12 weekly honor of the season, tying the most ever in one year with Ricky Williams of Texas in 1998.

OU running back Kennedy Brooks is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Brooks ran for career high 182 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown against the Mountaineers.

It’s Brooks’ third weekly honor of the year.

OU kicker Austin Seibert is the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Seibert made all eight of his extra point attempts and kicked a 37-yard field goal in the win over West Virginia.

Eight of his ten kickoffs were touchbacks and he punted once for 45 yards.

It’s the sixth time in his career Seibert has won that weekly honor.