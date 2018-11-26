Stolen cell phone could be key in solving auto theft case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. -- An Oklahoma man is desperate to find his missing puppy and stolen car, and hopes technology may lead police to the culprits responsible for the theft.

Police say it all started when the victim stopped at Yukon liquor store on Halloween night. By the time he got back to the parking lot, authorities say his car, his phone and his puppy were gone.

Major John Brown, with the Yukon Police Department, told News 4 that surveillance video captured the alleged suspects pulling up in a car, hopping inside the victim's vehicle and taking off.

"The victim had parked his vehicle in front of the liquor store to run in real quick, I guess in that mindset, and left their vehicle unlocked with the keys in the ignition," Brown said.

All detectives had to go on were grainy photos from the store's surveillance system, until the victim's stolen phone became the biggest piece of evidence.

"The victim's cell phone has actually been used by the suspect for whatever reason," said Brown. "The iCloud storage on the victim's cell phone, the victim is able to access it and see that some pictures were taken by the suspects."

Selfies of a couple uploaded to the victim's iCloud storage and investigators are calling them persons of interest in the case.

Brown needs the public's help in identifying the man and woman in these pictures.

"What we're trying to do is utilize social media to gain the public's attention on some crimes that happened here locally in Yukon," Brown said.

Investigators are working on leads. At this point, they don't believe the puppy is still with the suspects.