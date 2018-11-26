Troopers searching for driver who hit, killed motorcyclist

COLBERT, Okla. – Authorities say they are searching for the driver who is accused of hitting and killing an Oklahoma motorcyclist.

Troopers say 64-year-old Ray White was trying to merge onto southbound Hwy 69 from the Love’s Travel Stop exit in Colbert on Saturday afternoon. Police say several cars rear-ended each other, and White had to lay his bike down on the road.

“He had a collision, fell out into the highway,” said Lt. Scott Hampton, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “There were other cars involved.”

At that point, investigators say someone driving a black four-door Honda Civic hit and killed White. The driver got out briefly, but drove off when bystanders tried to perform CPR on White.

Sadly, he died from his injuries.

Friends say White was on his way to see his best friend, Glen Barnett, when the crash occurred.

“Wasn’t a day that went by we didn’t talk. The guy loved his family. His family and his motorcycle,” Barnett told KXII.

Now, he has a message for the person who killed White.

“Come forward, be a man or woman and say, ‘Hey, I accidentally ran over him,'” he said.

If you have any information on the crash, call police.