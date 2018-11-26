Two arrested after allegedly breaking into cars at Oklahoma casino

CATOOSA, Okla. – Two people were taken into custody after they allegedly broke into several cars parked at an Oklahoma casino.

Officials say it all started when a security guard at the Hard Rock Casino spotted a man and woman acting suspiciously in the parking lot. When he confronted them, the man took off running.

However, police tell KJRH the man came back and picked up the female suspect.

During the investigation, authorities found driver’s licenses and credit cards in the woman’s possession.

Police arrested Lindsay Hogans and Cedric Burleson at the scene.