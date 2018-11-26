Woman arrested after allegedly starting fires at Tulsa fast food restaurants

TULSA, Okla. – A woman was arrested after she allegedly started fires at two separate fast food restaurants in Tulsa.

Police say 35-year-old Lyza Vagin set the back of a McDonald’s on fire causing significant damage and temporary closure of the business. According to FOX 23, police say Vagin was previously banned from the restaurant and kicked out.

While fire crews were extinguishing that blaze, officials spotted Vagin at the Taco Bell across the street.

Officials say there, she started a small fire in the bathroom. Crews quickly put out both fires.

Vagin was arrested and taken to jail on two counts of first-degree arson, one count of endangering human life and trespass after forbidden.