WWE Raw coming to Oklahoma City at beginning of 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – WWE Monday Night Raw is coming to Oklahoma City next year!

Fans will get to see the Intercontinental Championship featuring Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose, as well as Braun Strowman vs Baron Cobbin.

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Bobby Lashley and other WWE superstars will also be there.

You can catch WWE Raw at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on January 21, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale November 30 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $20.

