6-year-old Oklahoma girl to return home after being treated for rare polio-like illness

BETHANY, Okla. – A 6-year-old girl is headed home this week after being treated for the rare polio-like condition that has spread across the nation.

According to staff at The Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital, 6-year-old Mackenzie Lacher, of Norman, was diagnosed with the condition, known as Acute Flaccid Myelitis, in early November.

Hospital officials say she presented symptoms similar to a cold. After spiking a fever, she was unresponsive and had “decreased reflexes and the ability to move her arms or her legs, and eat by the mouth.”

When she arrived at the hospital, she was unable to walk.

After intense rehabilitation, Mackenzie is now able to walk with assistance, eat by mouth and speak.

Just days before her 7th birthday, she will return to her home in Norman.

The hospital says the exact cause of the illness is unknown, though scientists think it is most likely the result of a viral infection.

A special homecoming parade for Mackenzie will be held at the hospital Tuesday morning.