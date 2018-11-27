× Boil order issued for city of Watonga

WATONGA, Okla. – City officials have released a boil order for the city of Watonga on Tuesday.

At approximately 12:35 p.m., a utility crew hit and damaged a water line for Watonga.

Crews are continuing to work to restore service.

When water service is restored, citizens are to boil-and allow to cool- all water to be used for drinking water until further notice.

Watonga has reached out to surrounding communities for assistance with fire protection. Blaine County Emergency Management is working to provide additional resources as needed.

Updates will be provided as new information develops.