Chandler teacher charged with child sexual abuse

CHANDLER, Okla. – A man who was a teacher in one Oklahoma community has been charged with more than a dozen counts of child sexual abuse.

Earlier this month, the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office called the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to help investigate 40-year-old Warren Hitchcock.

Hitchcock, a teacher with Chandler Public Schools, was ultimately arrested on complaints of child sexual abuse and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Following his arrest, Chandler Public Schools released the following statement:

"Chandler Public School District takes the safety of its students seriously and does everything it can to provide a safe learning experience for our students. Because of this, the District was saddened to learn that one of its teachers was arrested on allegations of misconduct with a minor. The teacher is currently on administrative leave and the District is investigating this matter to determine what steps should be taken. Because this is a confidential personnel matter and because law enforcement is involved, the District will not be able to comment further."

Officials have not released details about the alleged crimes, but now Hitchcock has been charged.

According to online court records, Hitchcock was charged with 15 counts of child sexual abuse and one count of violating an Oklahoma statute via a computer network.

Hitchcock's next court appearance is set for Jan. 3 at 1:30 p.m. in Lincoln County.