City leaders offering reward following skate park fire

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – City leaders in one Oklahoma community are hoping that a reward will lead to some answers following a fire at a local skate park.

On Wednesday evening, Midwest City firefighters responded to the Jack Guthery-Kiwanis Park to find one of the skate ramps on fire.

“We saw a big bright light, and I thought it was just somebody camp-firing out there but no… the whole skate park was like on fire,” Violet Gregory, who lives nearby, said. “I was mesmerized. I didn’t know that somebody or something could do that.”

After putting out the fire, Major David Richardson told News 4 that they called 911 after their own initial investigation.

"Sometimes, they’re accidents that get out of control, but spontaneously catching on fire probably wasn’t what the fire crew thought was normal so they called the police for help," he said. "It helps us to figure out if there are any trends. Maybe this is a one time deal. If it was kids or someone that came over did it, maybe they get bold and want to do it again so at least, if we have the police involved, then we could do the necessary actions and have them in place to prosecute someone should they catch someone."

At this point, authorities say they are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

In the meantime, several city leaders have come together to offer a $750 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of those responsible, if arson is found to the be cause.

Anyone with information should contact the Midwest City Police Department at 405-739-1306. They can also reach the Midwest City Fire Department at 405-739-1340.