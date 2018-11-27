Edmond high school student facing municipal assault charge after setting classmate’s hair on fire: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - An Edmond Santa Fe High School student will have assault and tobacco possession charges filed in juvenile municipal court after he allegedly set a fellow classmate's hair on fire, police said.

According to district officials and Edmond Police, a student was in a science lab class Tuesday morning when he felt heat on the back of his neck. The 15-year-old boy reached back and pulled out a clump of hair, ultimately patting the fire out himself. The boy turned around and the suspect, another student, said he was "just kidding," according to police.

The teacher was in the classroom at the time, but assisting another student when the incident happened.

"The teacher immediately took both students to the office. Administrators quickly investigated the incident and applied the appropriate disciplinary consequences," said a district spokesperson in an email, who declined to specify what type of punishment was handed out, citing privacy laws.

"It could have been a very serious issue," the victim's mother, Tessa Gregg, told News 4. "If he could have had (product in his hair) that was flammable, there's no telling. Even just having a lighter at school, it could have had dire consequences."

According to police, the suspect will be cited for tobacco violation, after it was found during a search of the suspect's backpack, and assault. Both charges will be filed in Edmond juvenile municipal court, police said.

Gregg said she was frustrated because the first she heard about the incident was not from school officials, but from her son, asking to be picked up so he could go home and wash his hair. She said she also had to ask for the school's resource officer to be notified so she could file a report.

"When a person's hair gets lit on fire in a classroom, you would think that would be the first thing that would happen, that school police would get involved," she said.

"At some point in time, people need to learn that there are always going to be consequences to your actions, especially when they harm other people."