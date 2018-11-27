Enid police clear man in photo; still investigating separate child abduction attempt

ENID, Okla. – Authorities in Enid are asking for help with an investigation regarding an alleged abduction attempt, and say that one person has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

On Monday, Enid police released a photo of a man they wanted to speak with in regards to an alleged child abduction at Dollar General.

“After receiving an overwhelming amount of tips and information from the public, the man involved in the incident at Dollar General on November 22nd was located. Detectives contacted the man and he admitted to speaking with the girl. After interviewing the man and again interviewing the 14-year-old girl it was determined that no criminal act occurred. The man was released and is no longer considered a suspect of any crime,” a release from the Enid Police Department read.

While that case may be closed, police say they are still investigating an alleged incident involving an 8-year-old boy walking home from Hoover Elementary School.

Now, the Enid Police Department is looking for anyone who has surveillance cameras in the area of 2600 W. Broadway and has video or pictures from Nov. 26 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The alleged suspect is described as a tan man with dark brown or black hair, a beard and a mustache. He was wearing a red and white striped t-shirt and faded denim blue jeans that were torn and worn.

The truck is described as a red single cab pickup truck with a white strip on the bottom and a silver diamond plate toolbox in the bed. The truck and tool box were both dirty.

If you have any information on the case, all the Enid Police Department at (580) 242-7000.