“Just keep an eye out,” Enid police investigating alleged child abduction attempt

ENID, Okla. --- Parents and students in one Oklahoma community are on edge as police continue investigate one alleged child abduction attempt.

"We have four kids and all our kids know to run, scream, use their phones, call somebody," said Jessica Southerland.

Officials began investigating one case on Nov. 22 involving a 14-year-old girl at a Dollar General store in Enid.

"A male customer contacted her and started up a conversation and made her feel pretty uncomfortable during that conversation," said Capt. Tim Jacobi, with the Enid Police Department.

On Tuesday afternoon, police announced that they had spoken with the man and the teen and determined that no crime occurred.

“After receiving an overwhelming amount of tips and information from the public, the man involved in the incident at Dollar General on November 22nd was located. Detectives contacted the man and he admitted to speaking with the girl. After interviewing the man and again interviewing the 14-year-old girl it was determined that no criminal act occurred. The man was released and is no longer considered a suspect of any crime,” a release from the Enid Police Department read.

However, police say they are still investigating another case within the city limits.

On Nov. 26, investigators said a boy walking home from Hoover Elementary School had a similar encounter.

"We received a report of an 8-year-old boy who was walking home from elementary school and he was contacted by a driver of a red or maroon Chevy pickup and offered candy, in what we feel like was a way to convince the child to enter the truck," Jacobi said.

After that report, Enid Public Schools sent a letter home with students, encouraging families to stay vigilant.

"I just told my kids just be aware, be alert, just keep an eye out," said Junior Lokeijak. "Don't talk to anybody, I don't care if you know that person, just don't talk to them."

Jessica Southerland said she has a message if the alleged predator comes near her kids.

"You better not touch mine, you will regret it," Southerland said.

The Enid Police Department is looking for anyone who has surveillance cameras in the area of 2600 W. Broadway and has video or pictures from Nov. 26 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The alleged suspect is described as a tan man with dark brown or black hair, a beard and a mustache. He was wearing a red and white striped t-shirt and faded denim blue jeans that were torn and worn.

The truck is described as a red single cab pickup truck with a white strip on the bottom and a silver diamond plate toolbox in the bed. The truck and tool box were both dirty.