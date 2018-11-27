FBI, North Carolina police asking public to be on lookout for shoes belonging to kidnapped 13-year-old girl

LUMBERTON, N.C. – It’s been weeks since a 13-year-old North Carolina girl was abducted outside her home before going to school. Now, police and the FBI are hoping a pair of shoes may break the case.

On November 5, Hania Noelia Aguilar was at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park waiting for the rest of her family to come outside and drive to school when she was forced into a car just before 7 a.m. ET.

Heylin Perez, Hania’s sister, said Hania had gone outside to start the family’s car despite her aunt telling her not to.

“She just got the keys and started to turn it on,” Perez said. “And somewhere out of nowhere the man came in and took her away.”

“A witness saw a male subject dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandana force Hania into a relative’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway,” the FBI said in a statement.

Officials say Hania was driven away in a green, 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984. The hood of the car is peeling and there is a Clemson sticker on the rear window.

Police and the FBI are now asking the public to be on the lookout for a pair of shoes belong to Hania.

Police say the family recently purchased the shoes. They are Adidas brand, white sneakers with black stripes, and colorful stitching on the back heel of the shoe.

“Think through what you’ve seen since November 5th, have you seen a discarded pair of shoes, did someone try to sell you shoes, did they show up in a donation bin? We want to make sure we draw attention to the shoes because they are distinctive and the kidnapper could try and get rid of them for that reason,” said FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Andy De la Rocha.

Hania is a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 126 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.