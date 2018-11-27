GivingTuesday kicks off with many organizations providing matching funds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- Giving Tuesday kicks off the start the the 'Giving Season'.

United Way of Central Oklahoma will kick off the giving season by celebrating #GivingTuesday, on November 27, with matching funds from local and national organizations. This year when you donate to United Way of Central Oklahoma, Love`s Travel Stops & Country Stores will match any new or increased gifts, up to $200,000, from individual donors. Facebook and PayPal are also teaming up to match up to $7 million dollars in donations made to nonprofit Facebook pages, including United Way of Central Oklahoma`s local Facebook page.

"Every dollar can make a big difference in the community, and every dollar is doubled on Giving Tuesday," said Debby Hampton, United Way of Central Oklahoma President and CEO. "This year, it`s easier than ever to participate in Giving Tuesday, just by using your phone!"

There are two main ways to donate: by visiting United Way of Central Oklahoma`s Facebook page, and hitting the 'donate' button; or by texting the word 'GiveOK' to 41444.

It is estimated that one in three people in Central Oklahoma is touched, in some way, by the services funded at 58 United Way Partner Agencies.

"A dollar has never been so important," said Hampton. "The needs of our community continue to rise, and we`re making it our mission to help every single person that needs it."

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year`s #GivingTuesday will kick off the giving season by inspiring people to collaborate and give back.

United Way of Central Oklahoma researches human needs within the communities of central Oklahoma and directs resources to accountable health and human services agencies to meet those needs by improving the health, safety, education and economic well-being of its most vulnerable citizens.