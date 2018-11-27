Grand opening set for Edmond’s ShowBiz Cinema
EDMOND, Okla. – The end is finally in sight for a massive construction project in Edmond after Mother Nature gave it a big setback.
ShowBiz Cinema, a multi-million dollar movie theater, arcade and bowling alley, was supposed to open this month in Edmond.
However, the site was a muddy mess at the end of September after it received nearly a foot of rain.
Crews have been busy pumping out water and working seven days a week to complete the project.
The grand opening for the cinema is now set for Friday, Dec. 14.
35.652832 -97.478095