“I’ve been in the system since I was four,” Teenager hoping to find forever home with mom, dad and siblings 

OKLAHOMA CITY - 15-year-old Zach has spent most of his life in DHS custody. He's a quiet kid with a love for sports and video games.

“I like to play basketball and video games and football,” he said.

Zach hopes to explore the world around him, and would like to visit Florida one day.

"I can go to the beach," he told News 4.

A fun retreat with a family if he can find his forever home one day.

“I've been in the system since I was four,” Zach said.

Right now, he lives in a group home and says he really likes it there.

“It's fun. You can go outside,” he said.

But, he'd like to find a permanent home with a safe, loving family.

“A mom and a dad and a brother and sister,” Zach said, adding that a house in the city would be nice.

And, one more simple request.

“I can go out and eat with the family,” Zach said.

A teen waiting for love, support and a place to call home.

For more information on adopting Zach, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

